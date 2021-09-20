42 new Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool, with no further virus-related deaths
Another 42 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hartlepool, with no further Covid-related deaths reported in the area in the latest figures.
The Government confirmed on Monday, September 20, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 135,252.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, September 20, it was announced that 36,100 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,465,446.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 20: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 271
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
42 new cases on September 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,928
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 326.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 15: 306
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 45
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,197
Based on the latest available information.