51 further cases of Covid-19 recorded in Hartlepool, official figures show
A further 51 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Hartlepool, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 1, that 159 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,140.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, December 1, it was announced that 48,374 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,228,722.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 1: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 288
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 304
Cases of coronavirus
51 new cases on December 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,237
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 300.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 26: 282
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,564
Based on the latest available information.
