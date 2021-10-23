57 new covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool as case rates continue to rise
Latest figures show that another 57 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool as case rates continue to rise.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, October 23, that 135 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 139,461.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, October 23, it was announced that 44,985 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,734,934.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 278
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 292
Cases of coronavirus
57 new cases on October 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,327
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 338.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 18: 318
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,304
Based on the latest available information.
