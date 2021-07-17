A further 163 new coronavirus cases reported in Hartlepool - with no new deaths recorded
Another 163 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool, with no further deaths reported in the town.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, July 17, that 41 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,682.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, July 17, it was announced that 54,674 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,386,340.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 17: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
163 new cases on July 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 11,441
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 652.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 12: 1,015.3
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 22
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,757
Based on the latest available information.