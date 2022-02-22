A further 25 new Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no virus-related deaths
Another 25 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool but there have been no new virus related deaths in the town.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, February 22, that 205 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,815.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, February 22, it was announced that 41,130 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,695,448.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 321
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 327
Cases of coronavirus
25 new cases on February 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,865
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 281.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 17: 264
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 44
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 4,344
Based on the latest available information.
