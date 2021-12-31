A further 267 people test positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool as UK records over 180,000 cases
Another 267 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool as the UK records over 180,000 cases.
The Government confirmed on Friday, December 31, that 203 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,624.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, December 31, it was announced that 189,846 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,937,886.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 31: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 292
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310
Cases of coronavirus
267 new cases on December 31
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,454
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 711.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 26: 668
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 3,694
Based on the latest available information.