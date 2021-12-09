A further 29 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus related deaths
A further 29 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool but there has been no new virus related deaths in the area.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, December 9, that 148 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,135.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, December 9, it was announced that 50,867 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,660,981.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 9: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 289
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 306
Cases of coronavirus
29 new cases on December 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,546
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 359.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 4: 337
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 38
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,641
Based on the latest available information.