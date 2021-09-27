A further 30 covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new deaths
Another 30 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool but there has been no new deaths in the area
The Government confirmed on Monday, September 27, that 40 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,208.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, September 27, it was announced that 37,690 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,701,715.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 27: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 274
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
30 new cases on September 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,209
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 342.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 22: 322
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,222
Based on the latest available information.