A further 30 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus related deaths
A further 30 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool but there has been no new virus related deaths in the area.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 8, that 161 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,987.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, December 8, it was announced that 51,342 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,610,958.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 8: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 289
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 306
Cases of coronavirus
30 new cases on December 8
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,517
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 330.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 3: 310
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 82
Currently on ventilation: 12
Total admissions: 3,596
Based on the latest available information.