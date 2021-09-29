A further 35 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new deaths
Another 35 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool but no new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the town.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 29, that 150 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,525.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 29, it was announced that 36,722 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,771,294.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 274
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 286
Cases of coronavirus
35 new cases on September 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,276
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 315.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 24: 296
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 43
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,222
Based on the latest available information.