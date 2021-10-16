A further 36 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus related deaths
Latest figures show a further 36 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus related deaths in town.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, October 16, that 148 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 138,527.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, October 16, it was announced that 43,423 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,404,469.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 277
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 292
Cases of coronavirus
36 new cases on October 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,930
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 319.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 11: 300
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,302
Based on the latest available information.
