A further 403 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool as two more deaths are recorded
Another 403 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool as another two people sadly die after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 1, that 154 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,778.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 1, it was announced that 162,572 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 13,100,458.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 1: 2
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 294
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 310
Cases of coronavirus
403 new cases on January 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 20,857
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 836.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 27: 785
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 3,694
