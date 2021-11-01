A further 48 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus-related deaths
Latest figures show that another 48 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 1, that 40 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 140,632.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday November 1, it was announced that 40,077 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,097,311.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 1: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 280
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 295
Cases of coronavirus
48 new cases on November 1
Total number of cases since March 2020: 16,877
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 442 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 27: 423
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 52
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,397
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.