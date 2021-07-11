Almost 200 new Covid cases recorded in Hartlepool, but no coronavirus-related deaths
Another 190 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the town.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, July 11, that 26 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,425.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, July 11, it was announced that 31,772 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,121,245.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 11: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 251
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
190 new cases on July 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 10,569
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 736.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 6: 690
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 8
Currently on ventilation: 1
Total admissions: 2,715
Based on the latest available information.