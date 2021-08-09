An extra 30 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no further virus-related deaths reported
Another 30 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool.
The Government confirmed on Monday, August 9, an additional 25,161 cases of the virus in the UK and a further 37 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.
It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 130,357.
Across the UK, a total of 6,094,243 have now contracted the virus.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 9: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 254
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
30 new cases on August 9
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,932
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 306.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 287
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 56
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 2,951
Based on the latest available information.