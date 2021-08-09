An extra 30 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no further virus-related deaths reported

The Government confirmed on Monday, August 9, an additional 25,161 cases of the virus in the UK and a further 37 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.

It brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 130,357.

Across the UK, a total of 6,094,243 have now contracted the virus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University Hospital of Hartlepool, part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on August 9: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 254

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270

Cases of coronavirus

30 new cases on August 9

Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,932

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 306.4 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 5: 287

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions.

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 56

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 2,951

Based on the latest available information.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day.