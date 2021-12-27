Another 111 coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool according to latest figures
A further 111 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hartlepool but no new Covid-related deaths have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Monday, December 27, that 143 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,003.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, December 27, it was announced that 98,515 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,209,991.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 27: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 292
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 308
Cases of coronavirus
111 new cases on December 27
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,581
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 508.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 22: 477
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 3,694
Based on the latest available information.