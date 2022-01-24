Another 126 new Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool, latest figures show
A further 126 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus-related deaths, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Monday, January 24, that 56 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,916.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, January 24, it was announced that 88,447 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,953,685.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 24: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 305
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 315
Cases of coronavirus
126 new cases on January 24
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,713
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,273.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 19: 1,195
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,098
Based on the latest available information.