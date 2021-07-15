Another 140 new coronavirus cases in Hartlepool as total cases top 11,000
The total number of coronavirus cases in Hartlepool has topped 11,000, with another 140 confirmed today.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 15, that 63 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,593.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, July 15, it was announced that 48,553 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,281,098.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 251
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
140 new cases on July 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 11,101
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 950.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 10: 890
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 22
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,757
Based on the latest available information.