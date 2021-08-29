Another 24 coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no more deaths relating to the illness
A further 24 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool but no further deaths have been reported in the town.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, August 29 that 61 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 132,437.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, August 29 it was announced that 33,196 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,731,423.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 262
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 274
Cases of coronavirus
24 new cases on August 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,796
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 338.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 24: 318
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions.
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 40
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,106
Based on the latest available information.