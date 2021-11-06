Another 27 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new deaths
Another 27 people have tested positive for Covid in Hartlepool but there have been no additional deaths from the virus.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, November 6, that 155 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 141,743.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, November 6, it was announced that 30,693 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,272,066.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 6: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 285
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 295
Cases of coronavirus
27 new cases on November 6
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,107
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 461.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 1: 433
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 56
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,444
Based on the latest available information.
