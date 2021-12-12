Another 28 people test positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool, latest figures show

The Government confirmed on Sunday, December 12, that 52 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,439.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Sunday, December 12, it was announced that 48,854 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,819,515.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust runs both Stockton and Hartlepool hospitals.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on December 12: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 289

Coronavirus testing.

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 306

Cases of coronavirus

28 new cases on December 12

Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,657

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 290.9 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 7: 273

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 38

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,641

Based on the latest available information.

