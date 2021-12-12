Another 28 people test positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool, latest figures show
A further 28 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool, according to the latest Government figures.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, December 12, that 52 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,439.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, December 12, it was announced that 48,854 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,819,515.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 12: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 289
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 306
Cases of coronavirus
28 new cases on December 12
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,657
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 290.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 7: 273
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 38
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,641
Based on the latest available information.