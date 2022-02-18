Another 30 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new virus related deaths
A further 30 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool and there has been no new virus related deaths in the town
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 18, that 158 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,379.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 18, it was announced that 47,685 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,546,205.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 18: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 321
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 327
Cases of coronavirus
30 new cases on February 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,768
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 389 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 13: 365
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 44
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 4,344
