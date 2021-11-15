Another 33 Covid-19 cases recorded in Hartlepool
Another 33 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hartlepool, with no further Covid-relaed deaths recorded in the area.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 15, that 47 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 142,945.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 15, it was announced that 39,705 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,600,339.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 286
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 297
Cases of coronavirus
33 new cases on November 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,513
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 324 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 10: 304
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 52
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,491
Based on the latest available information.