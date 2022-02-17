Another 37 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool as one more person dies after testing positive
A further 37 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hartlepool as one more person dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, February 17, that 183 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,221.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, February 17, it was announced that 51,899 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,499,058.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 17: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 321
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 327
Cases of coronavirus
37 new cases on February 17
Total number of cases since March 2020: 30,738
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 429.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 12: 403
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 59
Currently on ventilation: 2
Total admissions: 4,310
Based on the latest available information.