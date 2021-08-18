Another 39 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool as one more death relating to the illness is recorded
A further 39 coronavirus cases have been reported in the town as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, August 18, that 111 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,260.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, August 18, it was announced that 33,904 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 18: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 257
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 273
Cases of coronavirus
39 new cases on August 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,311
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 278.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 13: 261
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 54
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,001
