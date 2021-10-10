Another 40 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new deaths
A further 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool but no new deaths have been recorded in the town.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, October 10, that 38 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 137,735.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, October 10, it was announced that 34,574 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 8,154,306.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 10: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 276
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 290
Cases of coronavirus
40 new cases on October 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,657
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 247.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to October 5: 232
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 31
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,276
Based on the latest available information.
