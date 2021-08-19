Another 42 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool as one more death relating to the illness is recorded
A further 42 coronavirus cases have been reported in the town as one more person sadly dies after testing positive for the illness.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, August 19, that 113 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,373.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, August 19, it was announced that 33,904 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 19: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 258
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 273
Cases of coronavirus
42 new cases on August 19
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,353
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 305.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 14: 287
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,054
Based on the latest available information.