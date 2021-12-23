Another 43 coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool according to latest figures
A further 43 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hartlepool but no new Covid-related deaths have been confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, December 23, that 147 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,720.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, December 23, it was announced that 119,789 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,769,921.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 23: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 292
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 308
Cases of coronavirus
43 new cases on December 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,179
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 322 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 18: 343.2
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 3,694
Based on the latest available information.