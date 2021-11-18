Another 43 Covid-19 cases recorded in Hartlepool
Another 43 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Hartlepool, with no further Covid-related deaths recorded in the area.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, November 18, that 199 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,599.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, November 18, it was announced that 46,807 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,721,916
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 18: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 286
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 302
Cases of coronavirus
43 new cases on November 18
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,657
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 368.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 13: 346
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 46
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.