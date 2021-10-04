Another 46 Covid cases confirmed in Hartlepool but no new deaths
A further 46 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool but no new deaths have been recorded in the town.
The Government confirmed on Monday, October 4, that 33 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 136,986.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, October 4, it was announced that 35,077 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,900,680.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on October 4: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 275
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 286
Cases of coronavirus
46 new cases on October 4
Total number of cases since March 2020: 15,435
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 227 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 29: 213
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 34
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,258
Based on the latest available information.
