Another 53 people test positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool
Another 53 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool, the latest official figures show.
The Government confirmed on Monday, November 22, that 45 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 143,972.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, November 22, it was announced that 44,917 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,889,926.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 22: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 287
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 302
Cases of coronavirus
53 new cases on November 22
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,859
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 365.5 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 17: 343
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 46
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.
