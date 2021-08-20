Another 55 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool as no more virus-related deaths are recorded
A further 55 coronavirus cases have been reported in the town as no new deaths relating to the illness are recorded.
The Government confirmed on Friday, August 20, that 114 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 131,487.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, August 20, it was announced that 37,314 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 6,355,887.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 20: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 258
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 273
Cases of coronavirus
55 new cases on August 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 13,408
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 329.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to August 15: 309
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 53
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,054
Based on the latest available information.