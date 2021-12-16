Another 57 covid cases recorded in Hartlepool but no new virus deaths
Another 57 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Hartlepool but the town has seen no new virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, December 16, that 146 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 146,937.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, December 16, it was announced that 88,376 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,097,851.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 16: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 291
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 307
Cases of coronavirus
57 new cases on December 16
Total number of cases since March 2020: 18,811
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 261.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 10: 245
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,668
Based on the latest available information.