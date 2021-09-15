Another 61 coronavirus cases recorded in Hartlepool, with no further deaths reported
Another 61 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hartlepool, according to the latest daily figures, with no further Covid-related deaths reported.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 15, that 201 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,647.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, September 15, it was announced that 30,597 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,312,638.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 15: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 269
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283
Cases of coronavirus
61 new cases on September 15
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,735
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 449.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 10: 422
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,165
Based on the latest available information