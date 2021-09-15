The University Hospital of Hartlepool, part of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.

The Government confirmed on Wednesday, September 15, that 201 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,647.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Wednesday, September 15, it was announced that 30,597 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,312,638.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on September 15: 0

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 269

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 283

Cases of coronavirus

61 new cases on September 15

Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,735

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 449.7 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 10: 422

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42

Currently on ventilation: 7

Total admissions: 3,165

Based on the latest available information

