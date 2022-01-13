Another coronavirus-related death in Hartlepool as 265 new cases are confirmed
Another coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Hartlepool as more than 260 new cases are confirmed in the town.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 13, that 335 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 151,342.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, January 13, it was announced that 109,133 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,967,817.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 13: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 296
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 311
Cases of coronavirus
265 new cases on January 13
Total number of cases since March 2020: 24,971
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 2,947.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 8: 2,766
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 115
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,964
Based on the latest available information.
