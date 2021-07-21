Another coronavirus-related death in Hartlepool as case count continues to rise
Another person has died in Hartlepool after testing positive for coronavirus as the town’s case count continues to rise.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 21, that 73 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,896.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 21, it was announced that 44,104 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,563,006.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 21: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 269
Cases of coronavirus
135 new cases on July 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,002
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,137.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 16: 1,065
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 22
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 2,757
Based on the latest available information.