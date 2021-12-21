Another covid-related death confirmed in Hartlepool as almost 80 people test positive
Another person has died in Hartlepool after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, December 21, that 172 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 147,433.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, December 21, it was announced that 90,629 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 11,542,143.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 21: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 292
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 308
Cases of coronavirus
79 new cases on December 21
Total number of cases since March 2020: 19,074
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 285.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 16: 268
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,668
Based on the latest available information.