Another Covid-related death Hartlepool and 46 new cases of the virus
Another person has sadly died in Hartlepool after contracting Covid, while 46 further people have tested positive for the virus.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, November 10, that 214 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 142,338.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, November 10, it was announced that 39,329 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,406,001.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 10: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 286
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 297
Cases of coronavirus
46 new cases on November 10
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,279
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 353.8 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 5: 332
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 56
Currently on ventilation: 5
Total admissions: 3,444
Based on the latest available information.
