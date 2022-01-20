Another Covid-related death recorded in Hartlepool as 164 new cases confirmed
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Hartlepool as 164 new coronavirus cases are confirmed.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, January 20, that 330 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 153,202.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, January 20, it was announced that 107,364 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 15,613,283.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 20: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 303
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 315
Cases of coronavirus
164 new cases on January 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 26,214
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,464.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 15: 1,374
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 4,098
Based on the latest available information.