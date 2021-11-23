North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust runs both Stockton and Hartlepool hospitals.

The Government confirmed on Tuesday, November 23, that 165 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,137.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Tuesday, November 23, it was announced that 42,484 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,932,408.

Covid-related deaths

Number of deaths announced on November 23: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 288

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 304

Cases of coronavirus

67 new cases on November 23

Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,926

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 357 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 18: 335

Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 46

Currently on ventilation: 6

Total admissions: 3,530

Based on the latest available information.

