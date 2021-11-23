Another person dies after testing positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool, with 67 further cases confirmed
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool, according to the latest figures, while 67 further Covid cases have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, November 23, that 165 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 144,137.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, November 23, it was announced that 42,484 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 9,932,408.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on November 23: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 288
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 304
Cases of coronavirus
67 new cases on November 23
Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,926
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 357 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 18: 335
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 46
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.
