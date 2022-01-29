Another person dies from Covid as 89 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Hartlepool
Another person in Hartlepool has sadly died from Covid as 89 new cases have been confirmed in the town.
The Government confirmed on Saturday, January 29, that 296 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 155,613.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, January 29, it was announced that 72,727 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,406,123.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 29: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 310
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 317
Cases of coronavirus
89 new cases on January 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,315
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,036.9 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 24: 973
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,196
