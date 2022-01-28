Another person dies from Covid as more than 100 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Hartlepool
Another person in Hartlepool has sadly died from Covid as 107 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the town.
The Government confirmed on Friday, January 28, that 277 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 155,317.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, January 28, it was announced that 89,176 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,333,980.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on January 28: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 309
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 317
Cases of coronavirus
107 new cases on January 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 27,226
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 1,104.1 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to January 23: 1,036
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust: 116
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 4,196
Based on the latest available information.