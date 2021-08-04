Another person dies in Hartlepool after testing positive for Covid-19 as town records 33 new cases
Another person has sadly died after testing positive fro Covid-19 in Hartlepool as 33 new coronavirus cases are recorded in the town.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 3, that 138 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,881.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 3, it was announced that 21,691 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,923,820.
Scroll down for the latest data for Hartlepool.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 3: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 254
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
33 new cases on August 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,685
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 358.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 29: 336
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 59
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,894
Based on the latest available information.