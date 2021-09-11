Another person has died after testing positive for covid in Hartlepool, according to figures
The Government confirmed on Saturday, September 11, that 156 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 134,114.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Saturday, September 11, it was announced that 29,547 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,197,662.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on September 11: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 268
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 281
Cases of coronavirus
47 new cases on September 11
Total number of cases since March 2020: 14,541
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 428.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to September 5: 402
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 42
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 3,165
Based on the latest available information