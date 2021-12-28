Another walk-in Covid vaccination clinic announced for Hartlepool - here's when and where

Mill House Leisure Centre, on Raby Road, will be offering walk in Covid-19 vaccines and booster jabs tomorrow (Wednesday, December 29) as part of the continued vaccination drive across the UK.

The centre will be open for walk-in vaccinations from 10am-4pm and will be open to anyone over the age of 16, offering first and second doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

It must be at least 12 weeks between first and second doses for anyone aged 16 or 17 and at least eight weeks for those aged 18 and over.

It must also be three months between receiving a second dose and booster jab.

A statement from Hartlepool Borough Council said: “There's a walk-in Covid vaccination and booster clinic at Mill House Leisure Centre tomorrow.

"Don't pass up the opportunity to protect yourself and those around you.”

