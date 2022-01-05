Covid-19 hospital admission rates for NHS trusts across the North East - how does your area compare?
The amount of patients being hospitalised due to Covid-19 is on the rise across the country – here we reveal the worst affected North East NHS trusts.
Most Covid-positive patients in England are being treated primarily for coronavirus, although the Omicron wave has resulted in a growing minority who are admitted for other conditions but who test positive for Covid-19 as well.
According to the latest data available up until December 26, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust saw the biggest rise in people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 – with a 62.5% increase.
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has experienced the biggest drop, with 22.2% less Covid admissions on December 26 compared to December 1.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust saw a 20.5% in admissions whereas County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust saw a 12.5% drop.
All other NHS Trusts in the North East have seen an increase in patients with Covid-19.
Here is how the North East’s NHS trusts compare against each other:
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust had 48 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 42 in the week ending December 26 – a drop of 12.5%.
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust had 18 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 26 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 44.4%.
Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 27 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 40 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 48.1%.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust had 39 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 31 in the week ending December 26 – a drop of 20.5%.
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust had 32 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 52 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 62.5%.
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 42 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 64 in the week ending December 26 – a rise of 52.4%.
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust had 36 admissions in the week ending December 1 and 28 in the week ending December 26 – a drop of 22.2%.