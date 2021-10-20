Downing Street press conference LIVE: Follow updates from Health Secretary Sajid Javid
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is leading a Downing Street press conference from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20 as the Government faces pressure from health chiefs to impose coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Javid’s appearance on Wednesday comes amid mounting concern about rising cases and a faltering vaccination programme.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, warned “we risk stumbling into a winter crisis” unless measures such as face masks and vaccine passports – the Government’s “Plan B” for the coming months – are introduced in England.
He called for ministers to come up with a “Plan C” of even tougher restrictions if those measures are insufficient to address pressure on the health service.
Ministers have rejected calls to introduce the contingency measures which were included in the Government’s autumn and winter strategy.
Downing Street said the number of hospital admissions and deaths are still “substantially lower” than they were earlier in 2021.
“The important thing is the fact that our vaccination programme has been successful in breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths,” a No 10 spokesman said.
“Our focus remains on ensuring we get boosters out to those who are eligible.”
Follow live updates below as Mr Javid addresses the nation and takes questions at a Downing Street briefing.
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 18:07
- Health Secretary Sajid Javid will lead a press conference at Downing Street from 5pm on Wednesday, October 20.
When would there be an intervention?
Professor Stephen Powis said there is no specific number of Covid-19 hospital admissions which would trigger interventions.
He said: “There is no one number that we would use to think about triggering interventions because it is more complex than that.
“There is a variety of things that we look at. So we talked about infection rates because they tell us what’s likely to happen in the NHS in the next few weeks, we’ve talked about vaccine effectiveness because that tells us how many people are likely to require hospitalisation.
“And we look at obviously the number of admissions. But we also look at what’s happening with flu and other viruses and what’s happening with other emergency admissions.”
He added: “Of course the final thing to say is that we do see geographical variation, so what’s happening in one part of the country might not be happening in another part of the country. That’s been typical of the pandemic over the last 18 months, and it’s possible that we will see that variation again.
“So there is no one number to look at, we have to look at things in the round, look at all these numbers, use judgments, and of course work closely with colleagues in UKHSA on the public health side, the Department of Health and Social Care, to take a collective judgment.”
The impact on our health service
NHS England’s national medical director said the health service is “very, very busy indeed”.
Professor Stephen Powis told the Downing Street press conference said there are just over 6,000 patients with Covid-19 in main hospitals “which is back to where we were in the middle of September”.
“And I anticipate that over the next week or two that number will increase because infection rates are increasing,” he added.
“It’s not just Covid of course, we have one eye to the flu season and we don’t know what’s going to happen with flu this year but there is a risk that we will get more flu back and it will be worse than previous years because we missed out on a season last year.
“There are other viruses around as well and of course we are continuing to do all that work around the recovery of our elective and routine services so it is very, very busy indeed.”
Professor Powis added: “It undoubtedly feels exceptionally busy in the NHS and our NHS organisations are telling us that all the time.”
Lateral flow tests
The Health Secretary is calling for people to take advantage of free lateral flow tests to protect themselves and others. He added: “There are a lot of things you can do if you want to keep hold of the fantastic progress we’ve made, we’ve all got our role to play.”
Warning not to lose progress
Mr Javid said that as a nation we do not want to lose the progress we have made with coronavirus, urging people to play their part in getting vaccinated and staying safe.
Meanwhile, Professor Powis said the booster vaccines for those eligible are not an “add-on” but a critical part in people’s immunity against Covid-19.
He added: “[People] shouldn’t forget there’s a pandemic.”
Sajid Javid calls on unvaccinated to come forward for appointments
The Health Secretary repeated the Government’s message to the unvaccinated to take up the offer of a jab, describing it as a “huge step to protect yourself and to protect your loved ones”.
On the threat of new variants, he said: “We need to be ready for what lies around the corner.
“This means our ongoing programme of booster jabs is so important and this winter we’re prioritising those most in need.”
He said England had reached a “milestone” of four million top-up jabs on Wednesday.
He said: “None of us want to go backwards now.
“So we must all play our part in this national mission, and think about what we can do to make a difference. That means getting the jab when the time comes, whether it’s for Covid-19 or flu.”
He stressed that, aside from vaccinations, people can take other measures such as meeting outdoors where possible, ensuring good ventilation, wearing masks in crowded spaces and taking lateral flow tests.
He said: “With winter soon upon us, these little steps make a big difference.
“And they’re more important now than they have ever been.”
Today’s update on vaccination figures
Pressure on the NHS
Mr Javid has spoken of the need to ensure that the NHS does not become overwhelmed as we head into the colder months. While admitting that the pressures currently facing our health service are “huge”, he went on to say that he doesn’t believe they are currently “unsustainable”.
He told the Downing Street press conference: “We don’t believe that the pressures that are currently faced by the NHS are unsustainable.
“Don’t get me wrong, there are huge pressures especially in A&E, in primary care, for example, as well, but at this point we don’t believe they are unsustainable.
“If we feel at any point it’s becoming unsustainable then the department, together with our friends in the NHS, we won’t hesitate to act.”
Dr Jenny Harries also said there is a “steady increase” in hospital admissions as winter approaches.
The last two days have seen the highest death rates for some time, adding that the number of deaths are “moving in the wrong direction”.
Questions from the public and press
Ruth, from Cornwall, presented a question about the mandatory use of face coverings, due to a rise in cases.
Mr Javid said: “We still feel it’s absolutely the right decision to start to learn to live with this virus.”
The Goverment’s “plan B” measures for the colder months would include making face masks mandatory, he added.
Statistics
Dr Jenny Harries, UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive, and Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director for NHS England, have joined Mr Javid at the press conference. Dr Harries has been outlining some of the most recent Covid stats, and the impact that the vaccination and booster programmes are having on serious illness and death.
Speaking at the Downing Street briefing, she said: “What we can see is that the cases now are almost as high as they were in July and actually not far off where they were last winter.
“What we are not seeing is that dip down again at the other side of the peak and that is really important because we are kicking off the winter at a really high level of cases.
“Fortunately that is not currently working through into serious disease and deaths.”
What to do
Sajid Javid said: “Little steps make a big difference, and they are more important now than they have ever been. If we all play our part, then we can give ourselves the best possible chance in this race, get through this winter, and enjoy Christmas with our loved ones.””
The Health Secretary also outlined a number of steps that people can take to stay safe and mitigate their risk:
* Meet outdoors where it is possible
* Let fresh air in indoors or wear face coverings in crowded spaces
* Take lateral flow tests as part of your weekly routine