Further seven people test positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool, as town records no new Covid-related deaths
A further seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hartlepool as the town records no new Covid-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, April 28, that a further 29 people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 127,480.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, April 28, it was announced that 2,166 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,411,797.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on April 28: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 252
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 268
Cases of coronavirus
Seven new cases on April 28
Total number of cases since March 2020: 8,918
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 42.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to April 23: 40
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 10
Currently on ventilation: 4
Total admissions: 2,661
Based on the latest available information.