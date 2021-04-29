Further three people test positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool, as town records no new Covid-related deaths
A further three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hartlepool as the town records no new Covid-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Thursday, April 29, that a further 22 people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 127,502.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Thursday, April 29, it was announced that 2,445 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,414,242.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on April 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 251
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 268
Cases of coronavirus
Three new cases on April 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 8,921
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 32 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to April 24: 30
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 6
Currently on ventilation: 3
Total admissions: 2,672
Based on the latest available information.