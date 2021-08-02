Hartlepool records another 21 Covid-19 cases - but no deaths are reported
According to the latest figures, another 21 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Hartlepool - but no further Covid-related deaths have been recorded.
The Government confirmed on Monday, August 2, that 24 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,743.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Monday, August 2, it was announced that 21,952 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,902,354.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 2: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 253
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 270
Cases of coronavirus
21 new cases on August 2
Total number of cases since March 2020: 12,652
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 399.3 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 28: 374
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in North Tees and Hartlepool trust: 59
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 2,894
Based on the latest available information.